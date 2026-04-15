Decathlon and Ikea Croydon launch world-first retail partnership

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon will officially open its innovative new location at Ikea Croydon on April 24, 2026. This collaboration represents a world-first retail partnership between the two, designed to streamline the shopping experience for South London consumers.

The opening celebrations are scheduled to begin at 11am on Friday, April 24, where the first 100 customers will receive a signature Quechua NH100 10 litre backpack and a 20 pound gift voucher. This incentive program will continue through Saturday, April 25, requiring visitors to present a Decathlon Membership account for eligibility.

To mark the launch, the storefront will be converted into a family-oriented sporting environment on Saturday. The event schedule includes a climbing wall, live DJs, and various sporting challenges where participants can win equipment through a ‘Spin to Win’ activation.

Strategic retail integration in Croydon

Situated on the existing Ikea Croydon site, the 1,188 square metre store will house more than 5,000 products. The inventory spans over 70 sports, including technical equipment for cycling, hiking, running, and swimming.

The partnership aims to capitalise on consumer demand for convenience by allowing shoppers to fulfill home and sporting needs in a single visit. The location will also feature the Decathlon Buyback initiative from its first day of operation.

This circular economy program allows customers to trade in second-hand fashion and equipment for store credit. Additionally, the site will serve as a point-of-sale for click and collect services, providing access to the retailer's full digital catalogue.

Decathlon UK expansion and 50th anniversary

London City director at Decathlon UK, Monica Cedres, stated that the partnership is intended to make an active lifestyle as accessible as a trip to Ikea. Cedres noted that the team is ready to help South London discover the joy of being active together.

The Croydon opening is a significant development in the history of the French brand, which originated in Lille in 1976. Since entering the UK market in 1999 with a store at Surrey Quays, the company has expanded its presence to over 70 countries.

This new format serves as a prelude to the 50th anniversary of the brand in 2026.