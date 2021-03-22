Decathlon UK to open Trinity Leeds flagship

Sportswear and outdoor retailer Decathlon UK is to open a new flagship at Trinity Leeds at the former BHS site.

The 35,000-square-foot store will open later this month with a click-and-collect service, ahead of a full opening next month when the UK’s stores are permitted to reopen.

The two-floor store will feature the retailer’s complete range of goods, large showrooms allowing customers to touch and interact with all products, as well as a workshop service where customers can have their items repaired.

The store will also feature a ‘Click & Drive’ service, where customers’ products are brought out to their cars.

This latest opening is Decathlon’s second in the region and brings its total number of stores in the UK to 44.

“We have spent a lot of time during the pandemic making sure our offer at Trinity is perfectly tailored to the local customer needs, and we’re in no doubt that this young and vibrant city will embrace Decathlon Leeds as the go-to store for all sports-related products and services,” said Decathlon Leeds store manager David Baker in a statement.

James Hutchinson, portfolio manager of Trinity-owner Land Securities, said: “We’ve already seen an incredible response on our social media channels to this exciting new anchor store. Our shoppers are counting down the days until the Decathlon launch, tangible evidence of Landsec’s work at Trinity, bringing the heart of Leeds back to life.”