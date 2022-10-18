Deichmann opens new flagship in Glasgow

Shoe retailer Deichmann has opened its doors to a new flagship store located on Glasgow’s Argyle Street.

The European retail giant has revealed a 1,400 square metre space, which it said in a release had undergone a complete 859,000 pound investment.

According to the brand, the opening has created permanent jobs in the local area for 18 people, including manager positions and cashier roles.

The location is home to a “customer-friendly layout”, with all stock available on the shop floor to allow customers to easily locate and try on the size of choice without waiting for assistance.

Like its other stores, this new space will stock Deichmann’s full range of men’s, women’s and children’s shoes, as well as exclusive drops from brands such as Adidas, Nike and Skechers.

It has also carried its “price promise” feature into the Scottish location, through which customers can be refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer.

To celebrate the opening, Deichmann provided visitors with in-store offers on a select range of its shoes, such as a 50 percent limited opening offer on certain lines.