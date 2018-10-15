Deichmann to expand retail presence in the MENA region

To enter the market in the MENA region (Middle East & North Africa), Shoe retailer Deichmann SE has entered into a long-term partnership with Azadea Group. The opening of the first store on the Arabian Peninsula under the Deichmann brand, the company said, is scheduled for 2019 in Dubai.

"We are aiming for further growth and keen to open up new markets. Having opened stores in France and Belgium last year, we are now represented in almost every country in Europe. So it is time for us to develop further growth markets," said Heinrich Deichmann, Chairman of the board of directors of Deichmann SE in a statement.

Deichmann, the largest shoe retailer in Europe is now present in 26 countries worldwide. In fiscal year 2017, the Group sold more than 176 million pairs of shoes internationally in around 4,000 stores and 36 online shops. This is for the first time that the company will be working with a franchise partner.

"In the Azadea Group, we are pleased to have found a partner with many years of experience in using the franchise model and at the same time with proven expertise in the fashion sector as well as in the Arabian and North African regions. We see it as a major advantage to be entering a new region closely aligned with a local partner," added Heinrich Deichmann.

Azadea Group is a lifestyle retail company that has been operating across the MENA for the past 40 years and currently operates over 50 leading international franchise concepts in fashion and accessories, food and beverage, home furnishings, sporting goods, multimedia, and beauty and cosmetics.

Picture:Facebook/Deichmann