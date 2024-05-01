Deichmann to open first store in Northern Ireland

Deichmann, Europe’s largest shoe retailer, is opening its first Northern Irish store today, May 1.

Located in Belfast's city centre, the 8,400 square foot store at Unit 3, The Keep, Castle Lane, has undergone a 975,000-pound refurbishment and created 20 new jobs in the local area.

The store will stock a full range of footwear for the whole family, including exclusive lines from brands such as Adidas, Fila, Nike, Puma and Skechers.

Simon Wilson, managing director of Deichmann UK, said in a statement: “As a brand, Deichmann are so pleased to announce the opening of our first Northern Ireland store.

“The Belfast store is in an amazing central location with new collections from a multitude of brands available. We can't wait for our customers to enjoy the new store and what it is has to offer.”

The German footwear retailer has stores in 31 countries, including more than 130 in the UK, with flagships in Westfield London, Westfield Stratford, Birmingham and Glasgow Argyle. Deichmann