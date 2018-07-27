Deloitte predicts 11 percent decreased online shoppers during back-to-school season

In the U.S. college students prefer to do their back-to-school shopping the old fashion way, that’s it in person. As a result, Deloitte predicts an 11 percent decrease in intended online shoppers for this season.

According to Deloitte's 2018 Back To College Study, while last year about 80 percent of shoppers said they would use their laptops/desktops to find key back to college goods, in 2018 just 69 percent of shoppers said they’d do their shopping online.

Mobile commerce decreased as well, with 45 percent of shoppers saying they'll use mobile devices.

"This decline in digital usage for back-to-college shoppers could be a sign that consumers desire innovation with their digital shopping interactions," said Rod Sides, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. retail, wholesale and distribution leader. "It provides an opportunity for retailers to define innovation at the intersection of technology, engagement, and decision making in the coming years."

"According to parents surveyed, 68 percent plan to start their back-to-college shopping before August. Even more pertinent to retailers, these early shoppers also plan to spend 35 percent more than shoppers who wait until August," said Lokesh Ohri, principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP.

"This is an opportunity for retailers to engage customers early and often, to not only capture the pockets of early spenders but also appear on the radar of those shoppers who plan to engage throughout the season."