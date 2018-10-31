Delpozo partners with Riccardo Grassi Showroom for wholesale growth

The Spanish Prêt-À-Couture house Delpozo and Riccardo Grassi Showroom have announced a new partnership. Riccardo Grassi will be the representative for Delpozo in the wholesale market, starting from the upcoming Pre-Fall 2019 season.

Pedro Trolez, president and owner of Grupo Perfumes y Diseño, said in a press release: “I’m very excited with this new partnership. It means further growth in the wholesale market and who better to partner with Riccardo Grassi. We are very excited for this new chapter for the brand and growing our wholesale business.”

Riccardo Grassi added: “We are really glad to start this collaboration with Deplozo, a brand that we have always loved for its originality. Delpozo tells a dream that is always charming.”