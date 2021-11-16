Depop and HBO Max launch partnership for Gossip Girl

Depop and HBO Max have launched an exclusive partnership ahead of the launch of the Gossip Girl reboot’s part two of season 1 debut, which, after its debut earlier this year, became HBO Max’s most-watched Original Series over a launch weekend. To celebrate part 2’s premiere on Thursday, Gossip Girl’s costume designer Eric Daman has teamed up with Depop’s top sellers to curate a series of shops inspired by the wardrobes of some of the leading characters from the show.

The collection launched exclusively on Depop this week. The shops can be found under the pseudonyms of characters Julien Calloway, Max Wolfe, Aki Menzies, and Monet De Haan and reflect each of the character’s distinct, individual styles. Fans will be able to shop looks inspired by Julien’s metallic and monochromatic styles, Max’s retro-modern pieces, Aki’s selection of oversized everything, and throw it back to the ‘90s era with Monet’s shop.

“Gossip Girl has one of the strongest style legacies of any TV show, influencing many with its abundance of creative and unique looks,” said Steve Dool, Depop’s head of brand partnerships, in a statement. “These character shops demonstrate the creativity inherent in sourcing vintage items, the unique pieces those endeavors can uncover, and the diverse breadth of styles available on Depop.”

As part of the curation process, Daman met with each of the participating sellers to brief them on the character’s wardrobe inspirations. Products are now available via Depop’s Explore page in the app and on each character’s store for a limited time only.