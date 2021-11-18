Depop and IMG Models launch shop in support of Black in Fashion Council

Resale site Depop and IMG Models have collaborated for a Depop shop to benefit Black in Fashion Council. The shop includes pieces from the closets of top models Joan Smalls, Ian Jeffrey, Kaylin Rivera Baer, Lily Aldridge, Tess McMillan, and Wisdom Kaye with pieces including ready-to-wear, jewelry, bags, and accessories.

The shop will be live for a month with 100 percent of the sale of each piece going to Black in Fashion Council to help further their work on diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry. Price points for the pieces range from 25 dollars to 400 dollars.

“Fashion is all about self-expression — a physical manifestation of our emotions, and a way for people, no matter who they are, to be seen in their truest forms,” Smalls said in a statement. “It’s so important that those in and out of the industry continue to support organizations like [the] Black in Fashion Council, who are fighting for diversity, equity, and inclusion within fashion.… Everyone, no matter the color of their skin, their size, or their background, deserves to feel included in the industry, and that’s why we’re all on a mission to change fashion.”

Black in Fashion Council was founded in 2020 by Lindsay Peoples, editor-in-chief of The Cut, and public relations executive Sandrine Charles. The organization has helped address the opportunity gap for Black fashion industry professionals and help them get hired at top fashion companies. The organization is comprised of over 400 Black stylists, models, designers, and editors, and businesspeople.