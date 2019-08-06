Depop opens pop-up store in Selfridges

Depop, the fashion marketplace app, has opened a physical retail space in London at Selfridges, following the success of its two physical spaces in the US in New York and Los Angeles, and marks the platform’s first branded retail space this side of the Atlantic.

Open until the end of October, the Depop pop-up within Selfridges’ Designer Studio, on the third floor, will showcase different Depop sellers each week who will exhibit a selection of key pieces from their Depop collections available for purchase only at Selfridges, including vintage, luxury, reworked, streetwear and independent designers.

Each month will focus on a different aspect of fashion with sellers, workshops and other programming designed around it. August will explore the theme of entrepreneurship with help from Depop star sellers @internetgirl (Bella McFadden) and @ladzkazeem (Ladi Kazeem), alongside Depop founder Simon Beckerman.

The retail space itself has been designed to showcase the innovation of the app, with products placed on a moving rail, much like those found at the dry cleaners, which visitors can control to view the collection.

“Depop’s mission is to empower the next generation to transform fashion,” said Peter Semple, Depop chief marketing officer in a statement. “Coming together with a fashion authority like Selfridges is an exciting opportunity for members of our community to extend their reach offline and take their business to the next level.”

As well as a physical space, the collaboration with Selfridges will see an additional exclusive selection of pieces available online, and there will be a dedicated in-app section on the Depop app featuring all sellers included in the pop-up.

Images: courtesy of Depop