Depop partners with Sook for retail pop-ups

Resale platform Depop is taking to the physical realm via a new partnership with Sook that will see it host a number of pop-ups across the UK.

Over the course of six months, Depop will operate pop-up stores throughout London, Liverpool and Edinburgh, where a selection of unique sellers that operate through its site will be housed.

To begin, four pop-ups will be opened in London during November and December, in spaces where events will take place alongside the exhibition of 11 Depop sellers.

While Kathandrosa will be present at the South Molton Street location, Celiapops, Alicefletchdf and Reloadedldn will be offering curated collections on Oxford Street for two days in December.

Pop-ups will continue into the month, with additional sellers brought to Oxford Street at later dates. More pop-ups are scheduled to open in 2024.

In a release, Steve Dool, director of brand and marketing at Depop, said: “We’re excited to be working with Sook again to give people the opportunity to shop from their favourite Depop sellers in the real world.

“By partnering with Sook, we hope we can reach and inspire more people to look to circular fashion options that are kinder to the planet, rather than buying new.”