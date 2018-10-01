Designer Exchange to open flagship on the King’s Road

Designer Exchange has confirmed that it will open a 1,352 square foot flagship store on the King’s Road in London later this month.

The flagship will become the brand’s largest store and marks the next steps in its brands growth, stated the retailer, as it will be located within its prime target location, Chelsea, as well as being situated alongside other luxury brands on the King’s Road.

The store will be designed by the brand’s in-house team and will stock pre-loved designer clothes and accessories from brands including Hermes, Chanel, Burberry, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Dominic Durante, managing director of Designer Exchange, said in a press release: “We are proud to offer the opportunity for customers to extend the lifespan of treasured designer items, many of our brands are coveted, and by recycling them at affordable prices we can ensure everybody can have the opportunity to own a desirable designer product.

“Opening this new flagship on the iconic King’s Road, Chelsea, is a momentous occasion on our brands journey and we are confident shoppers will appreciate our desirable collections and specialist service. The Chelsea catchment is a prime target location for us, and we feel that our flagship store couldn’t fit anywhere better than the highly sought-after King’s Road.”

Hannah Grievson, commercial property manager at Sloane Stanley, added: “Designer Exchange is a pioneering brand with an innovative retail model, the stores exceptional collection of desirable brands will further enhance the rich variety of brands and selection of premium retail on the King’s Road.

“Our visitors have a great appetite for affordable high-quality products which makes Designer Exchange the perfect match for the estate, and highlights the King’s Road as a destination in which emerging brands want to make their mark.”

Founded in 2013, the Designer Exchange was the first company to offer instant cash payment and exchange for designer items. It extends the lifespan of desirable designer products by offering customers the chance to exchange designer clothes and accessories for items in-store. It has stores in Knightsbridge, Kensington, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Madrid.

