DHL announces new partnership with returns platform ZigZag

DHL Parcel UK has announced a new partnership with returns platform ZigZag, which will allow ZigZag’s network of more than 100 retailers including Selfridges, Gap and Superdry access to DHL’s ‘Just Right Returns’ service.

The partnership will mean that ZigZag, a software solution that helps e-commerce retailers manage returns, will be able to offer its customers the option to return their parcels at any one of DHL’s 3,500 ServicePoints nationwide for next day collection, with returns then being delivered back to the retailers the following day.

The fast turnaround offered by DHL will appeal to retailers looking to get goods back on the shelves quickly through efficient returns handling.

In addition, returns are trackable to consumers through the DHL Parcel app and, through the new partnership, retailers will also be able to track returns via ZigZag, providing visibility throughout the process.

Peter Fuller, chief executive at DHL Parcel UK, said in a statement: “As e-commerce continues its rapid growth, there is a demand for effective returns solutions to meet this same pace. Our returns service is fast and convenient, and we are delighted that, by partnering with ZigZag, it will be available to a whole new network of retailers.”

Al Gerrie, co-founder and chief executive of ZigZag, added: “We’re committed to enhancing our service and choice to customers through the very best partnerships and this new relationship with DHL Parcel is a great example of that. DHL is an excellent brand with a reputation for its fast and reliable network so we’re thrilled to make its returns service an option for our retailers.”