DHL Parcel partners with PayPoint

DHL Parcel UK is enhancing its ServicePoint service, which allows consumers to 'Send, Collect or Return’ parcels from a local store, with a new partnership with PayPoint, the UK's largest click and collect operator.

The deal will build upon on the existing click and collect service, DHL Parcel’s ServicePoint, and will see the service currently available at 500 locations across the UK rolling out to a further 3,000 independent PayPoint One retailers by the end of the year, as DHL looks to cater for what it calls a “growing demand for convenience” in sending online purchases back.

DHL’s existing ServicePoint network with Pass My Parcel will now transition to PayPoint’s network across the UK including Northern Ireland.

Peter Fuller, chief executive of DHL Parcel UK, said in a statement: “Our alliance with PayPoint gives us access to the largest click and collect network in the UK. This network allows us to offer consumers, even more, convenience and we hope the partnership will allow us to introduce even more parcel services in the future.”

With 90 percent of consumers in the UK within 10 minutes of a local participating PayPoint store, the PayPoint network provides the coverage demanded by consumers, added DHL. In addition, 98 percent of PayPoint stores are open outside of office hours, seven days a week, providing increased flexibility and convenience.

Customers using DHL Parcel’s ServicePoints will have the added benefit of being able to divert their parcel to a local store if they are not able to accept the initial delivery.

The second phase of the partnership will see DHL Parcel launching an over the counter ‘Send’ service, allowing consumers to order and pay for a delivery online and then drop off their parcels at their local PayPoint store.

Patrick Headon, chief executive at PayPoint added: “DHL is one of the leading logistics companies and working alongside PayPoint Collect+, the largest click & collect network in the UK, will offer more convenience to customers and bring online shoppers into store. This is one of the new partnerships announced earlier this year, bringing new footfall and benefits for retailers and shoppers alike.”

Image: courtesy of DHL Parcel UK