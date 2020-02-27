Diane von Furstenberg partners with NewStore for retail experience

Diane von Furstenberg has entered a new partnership that will allow the brand to offer customers a more streamlined in-store experience, with the help of omnichannel services.

The ready-to-wear brand has teamed with NewStore, an Omnichannel-as-a-Service cloud platform that offers connected order management and mobile point of service. Use of NewStore's platform will help Diane von Furstenberg streamline systems and processes for store associates, with features including optimized optimized inventory management and store fulfillment.

"Enhancing Diane von Furstenberg's point of service system is a significant priority for the future of our business," the brand's CEO Sandra Campos said in a press release. "After extensive due diligence it became clear that NewStore was the premium choice for our brand.

"Their ability to offer innovative solutions across omnichannel, inventory management and data capture allow for a faster, more customer-centric experience. We are pleased to announce our partnership with Stephan and his acclaimed team, and to roll out this system across Diane von Furstenberg's global store footprint."