Dick's Sporting Goods launches new private label collection

Dick's Sporting Goods has announced the launch of DSG, its new athletic gear and apparel line for women, men and youth. The company said, exclusively sold at Dick's stores nationwide and on Dicks.com, DSG is designed to make sport accessible for every athlete and every family.

"We saw an opportunity to better serve more athletes by designing quality products at a value that fits everyone," said Nina Barjesteh, Senior Vice President of product development at Dick’s Sporting Goods in a statement, adding, "DSG is a brand with a purpose that is born from sport, and has something to offer every athlete, no matter their size, skill, age or budget."

The company added that key pieces of the apparel line include a variety of leggings, tanks and bras for women, along with performance tees and sweatshirts for men, ranging in price from 15 dollars to 40 dollars. DSG also offers an expansive assortment of apparel (XXS-XL) and products for kids including youth graphic tees, backpacks, lunchboxes, soccer balls, cleats and more.

The company also said that for every DSG item purchased, 1 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter program to help save youth sports.