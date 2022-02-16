Diesel opens New York flagship

Diesel has opened a new flagship store in Soho, New York featuring the brand’s new retail concept designed by creative director Glenn Martens.

The two-storey store is located at 122 Spring Street and houses Diesel’s menswear and womenswear, including Martens’ spring/summer 2022 catwalk collection, and the label’s pre-spring and main collections.

The space highlights a new vision for Diesel under Martens with a new concept defined with a red and white “brick-exposed and stripped-back boutique design” that aims to offer both shopping elements and experiential immersions.

The ground floor boasts a sprawling, bright space with white and signature red walls, inspired by Diesel’s iconic red logo, while factory-like galvanised metal racks line the perimeter of the store, with shelving, modern-industrial modules, and seating throughout the open shopping area.

The store also features a dedicated space for the Diesel Library , the brand's recently launched responsible denim collection that offers a wide range of evergreen and longer-lasting denim items on a made-to-stay basis.

The New York flagship concept will be followed by refreshed store openings in major cities worldwide, added Diesel in a statement, including new flagships in Tokyo Ginza, Shanghai Grand Gateway, and Paris Saint Honoré later this year.

