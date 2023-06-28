Diesel opens store dedicated to its 1DR bag

Italian fashion brand Diesel has opened its first store dedicated to its 1DR bag in Milan, adjacent to the Diesel Flagship store in San Babila.

The store, which will be open for a year, has been designed to be experienced as a multisensory art concept to offer an immersive “1DR Land” environment rather than a traditional retail store.

The 560 square foot, cube-shaped space is completely wrapped inside in a textural crushed silver fabric to showcase the 3D metallic silver world of the 1DR, enhanced with tactile crystal resin accents sprinkled throughout the floor treatment and suspended light boxes that amplify the reflective glow.

Image: Diesel; 1DR bag store in Milan

The 1DR bag collection, defined by its silver Oval D hardware and first introduced by the brand’s creative director Glenn Martens in spring 2022, is highlighted on silver podiums wrapped in a material reminiscent of mylar balloons.

The store will feature the 1DR range, which has been expanded to include a palette of signature metallic colours and multiple shapes, such as the 1DR Mini. These will sit alongside 30 limited-edition custom upcycled bags designed by Martens and his design team in a range of new colour combinations, such as neon yellow and rose, gold and peach, lime green and copper, ombre orange, yellow and mauve that have been reimagined in soft airbrush, stencil, chipped and burned paint techniques. These will be exclusive to the San Babila store.

Credits: Diesel; 1DR bag store in Milan

Diesel also added that it will be spotlighting the 1DR world with dedicated, site-specific stores globally, including a special project in August in collaboration with Chinese graffiti artist Roy Xuanrong Chen, who will customise a selection of 1DR bags to celebrate the opening of Diesel’s first store in Guangzhou.

Credits: Diesel; 1DR bag store in Milan