Diesel to roll out wearable authenticity tool

London - Italian denim label Diesel is set to roll out a new verification tool which aims to authenticate its jeans in its fight against counterfeiting by the end of the year.

Diesel has teamed up with Certilogo to produce a heat-printed QR code label which will be attached to all its denim jeans. Wearers will be able to either scan the code using a QR scanner with their smartphone or enter the code in online at www.certilogo.com to verify if the denim is authenticate or not.

The Italian firm currently features the Certilogo QR code in its 5-pocket denim, which has been used by customers in more than 70 countries around the world.

Photo: Courtesy of Diesel