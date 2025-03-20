Fiorucci returns to San Babila in digital format

Italian brand Fiorucci has returned to Milan's San Babila district, where it closed its physical store some 20 years ago. This time, however, the store is a digital experience.

A QR code, located in Piazza San Babila where the brand's physical store stood until 2003, now invites visitors into the digital space, Fiorucci announced on Thursday. The online experience aims to unite past and future.

Fiorucci opens digital store in Milan Credits: Fiorucci

Upon entering the digital store, visitors access three interactive rooms filled with pop culture references, archival imagery, and the brand's signature creative energy. An exclusive capsule collection, comprising a T-shirt, cap, and hoodie, is available only through this digital store.

"We are thrilled to return to San Babila, a location that plays a pivotal role in Fiorucci's history, and to do so with the opening of a digital store," said Fiorucci CEO Alessandro Pisani. "Thanks to our collaboration with LePub, we are celebrating the launch of a capsule collection in a digital space, offering an immersive and utopian experience that comes to life in San Babila – true to the spirit of Fiorucci."

