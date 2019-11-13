Dior launches e-commerce in Japan

Dior has officially launched its e-commerce platform in Japan as they continue to bring it to more global markets. In honor of the launch of Japanese e-commerce the brand has launched five exclusive items including a new Mini Book Tote, a Small Book Tote, a men’s T-shirt, a pair of sneakers, and an iPhone case.

The new Japance e-commerce site features Dior products including men's and women's ready-to-wear, accessories, fine jewelry, watch collections, Maison Dior, and Baby Dior. Dior had long been one of the luxury brand holdouts on launching e-commerce, but as customers preferences for how they shop has changed, the company has gotten with the times.

This year Dior has launched e-commerce sites in Ireland, Greece, Austria, Portugal, China, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, and Romania. Japan is a key market for Dior, and the brand's menswear director, Kim Jones, held his second ever collection for Dior Homme in Tokyo. It was only inevitable that they would bring e-commerce to the country.

Photo: via Dior.jp