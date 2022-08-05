Dior opens first Scandinavian boutique in Oslo

French luxury maison Dior has chosen Norway’s capital as the location for its first boutique in Scandinavia.

The new store is located on Nedre Slottsgate in the Promenaden Fashion District, Oslo’s luxury shopping hub, next to other storied fashion houses including Bottega Veneta, Hermès, and Gucci.

The new store will carry the brand’s women’s and men’s AW22/23 collection designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Annette Lund, the CEO of property firm Promenaden Management, said in a statement: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Dior’s first store in Scandinavia, further endorsing Oslo’s strength as a prime retail destination and the resilience of the Norwegian market.”

She said the opening has “spurred a new era in luxury retail in Oslo” and marks “a shift away from Copenhagen and Stockholm towards Oslo as Scandinavia’s fashion capital”.