Dior opens pop-up at Selfridges to celebrate Jonathan Anderson’s debut

French luxury fashion house Dior has launched a pop-up at The Corner Shop at Selfridges in London to showcase the debut collections from its creative director, Jonathan Anderson.

The pop-up will run until February 28 and has been inspired by Dior’s archives, with the décor featuring reinterpretations of the Dior grey boxes from the luxury brand’s very first boutique, called ‘Colifichets’.

Dior at The Corner Shop at Selfridges Credits: Dior by Kristen Pelou

The grey boxes are stacked to form totem poles and weightless arches carried by bellboys resembling elegant acrobats, as well as appearing in the window displays alongside whimsical mannequins. Dior is also inviting customers to choose one of the grey boxes to find a ‘golden ticket,’ which will give them access to gifts designed by Anderson.

The exclusive concept also features a tribute to the Dior ‘Book Tote,’ which has been transformed by Anderson into book covers, alongside a personalisation service allowing initials to be added to Dior notebooks and bookmarks, reflecting Anderson’s passion for writing.

Dior at The Corner Shop at Selfridges Credits: Dior by Kristen Pelou

The space also features Dior ‘Oblique’ and ‘Normandie’ leather goods, the Dior ‘Roadie’ shoes and ‘Saltwind’ sneakers, as well as the ‘Archie’ and ‘Heir’ loafers, along with a selection of ties and caps.

These all sit alongside ready-to-wear pieces for men and women for summer 2026. Highlights from the women’s line include T-shirts, denim, and a variation of the iconic ‘Lady Dior’ bag adorned with the clover, a Dior code and symbol of Ireland. Other pieces include the Dior ‘Bow’ bag in an innovative leather silhouette, Dior ‘Médaillon’ belts, ‘Initials’ pumps, and bag charms.

Dior at The Corner Shop at Selfridges Credits: Dior by Kristen Pelou