Dior pop-up in China: is it cake?
Dior is celebrating the arrival of its autumn 2026 collection in stores with a gigantic cake. The French fashion house has transformed a pop-up space in front of the Deji Plaza in Nanjing, China, into a visual feast.
The pop-up is designed in the shape of a huge, sliced cake topped with an oversized strawberry and cherries, Dior announced. The interior also embraces the patisserie concept. Glass and ceramic cakes adorn the shelves, showcasing the collection. Enhanced with stucco and moiré, the decor is reminiscent of the Palace of Versailles in Paris.
The sugary-sweet pop-up is open until the end of June. In addition to this spectacular retail experience, Dior is also integrating its cake theme into its flagships. For example, the installations adorn the windows and spaces of the Milan boutiques on Corso Venezia and in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.
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