Dior to open month-long pop-up concept at Harrods

Luxury label Dior is taking to Harrods for the final month of summer with a series of new pop-up concepts that are set to call the department store home over the period.

Spanning August 4 to 27, the in-store experiences will house the brand’s autumn/winter 2023/24 ready-to-wear collection over three spaces that each set to highlight a different category.

The first mirrors a library dressed in the Plan de Paris motif inspired by a scarf designed by the house’s founder in the 1950s, showcasing Dior’s ties to the French capital among a curation of clothing that revisits the Dior Chez Moi capsule.

Dior pop-up at Harrods. Credits: Dior.

The second space takes the form of an ephemeral gift shop that offers pieces that are deemed to be perfect presents. Furniture in the space is adorned with the house’s Florilegio print, while floral details are also present in the select items available, such as silk twill skirts, the D-Bobby bob and Mitzah scarves.

The final location is centred around leather goods from the house, in a bid to showcase the skills of the Ateliers, with variations of the Lady Dior and Lady D-Joy bags at the centre of the space.