Dior unveils four-storey New York flagship featuring a Dior Spa

Dior has unveiled its new flagship in New York City, steps away from the historic site where Christian Dior first established his presence in the US in 1948, at the corner of 57th Street and Madison Avenue.

The four-storey flagship store, named the ‘House of Dior New York,’ has been designed by renowned architect Peter Marino, to offer a “pared-down yet warm atmosphere, blending heritage and modernity” to showcase Dior’s universe, including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear to leather goods, jewellery, Dior Maison, and fragrances, alongside exclusive, limited-edition items.

‘House of Dior New York’ Credits: Dior by Jonathan Taylor

The boutique also features an exclusive Dior Spa, located on the fourth and top floor, exuding the elegance of Parisian haute couture salons, honouring the iconic 30 Montaigne in Paris, to offer an exclusive setting dedicated to bespoke treatments and services, such as an in-depth skin diagnosis courtesy of Dior Measurements, an analysis tool that assesses the collagen, hydration, pH levels, and elasticity of your skin.

Other treatments include facials, utilising technologies such as Cold Laser, Ultrasound, Microcurrent, LED, Cryotherapy, and Oxygen infusion, as well as light therapy and a 90-minute ‘Happiness’ treatment that stimulates serotonin and dopamine to restore emotional balance while improving mood and wellbeing.

The store aims to offer a dialogue between the past and present, merging Dior House codes with an ultra-contemporary aesthetic, with light and soft tones, minimalist furniture, decorative paintings and Versailles parquet flooring to echo the iconic 30 Montaigne.

A central visual feature of the space is the vibrant Colorama staircase, which aims to immerse shoppers in Dior’s rich legacy through miniature items, such as handbags, perfumes, cosmetics, and hats, to offer a visual journey through more than seventy-five years of the French luxury fashion house’s history.

The space is also an homage to Christian Dior’s love of art, with the décor featuring works by artists including Adam Fuss, Claude Lalanne, Karine Laval, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Tony Scherman, and Jennifer Steinkamp, as well as photographs by Robert Mapplethorpe, and a striking digital installation by Jennifer Steinkamp.

