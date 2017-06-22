DivaNoor brings more fashion brands to the Middle East

DivaNoor, a new online shopping market place, is bringing luxury and unconventional fashion brands to the Middle East.

The company offers a variety of high-end brands in several categories including luxury leather goods, fine jewelry, beauty, accessories, fashion and lingerie. Shoppers can request their bespoke pieces directly from the designer's stores in Paris.

The platform was created with the goal of bringing French and Middle Eastern culture together.

DivaNoor brings Parisian fashion to the Middle East

Introducing this platform to the Arab World digital shoppers, a spokesperson for DivaNoor said: "For centuries, the story of cultural relations between France and the Middle East has been one of mutual fascination. DivaNoor decided to cultivate these affinities by building a marketplace where French designers present their limited editions and On Demand products to stylish Arab women".

The Middle East has become a top destination for retail growth. With one of the fastest growing populations in the world, and wealthy countries like Kuwait and the UAE, luxury brands have been looking to the region for their next phases of growth.

Online shopping has been on the rise in the country. While consumers have long been more reluctant to shop online, as online shopping has become more developed they have turned to e-commerce.

DivaNoor has chosen an excellent time to capitalize on the growth of online shopping in the region.

photo: via PR Newswire