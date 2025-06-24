Diversity in retail: UK boards approach gender parity, ethnic diversity lags

The British retail industry is nearing gender parity at the board level, with women holding 47 percent of roles, up from 32 percent five years ago, according to a report by the BRC and The MBS Group. This progress is attributed to deliberate strategies like leadership development and D&I initiatives.

However, wider diversity gaps persist. Ethnic diversity at board level declined from 12 to 8 percent, and LGBTQ+ senior leader representation dropped from 67 to 58 percent. While there were modest gains in disability (11 to 15 percent) and socio-economic diversity (70 to 75 percent) among senior leaders, the report highlights a significant disconnect between top-level diversity metrics and the lived experience of inclusion for many employees, particularly those with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and ethnically diverse backgrounds.

Helen Dickinson of the BRC and Elliott Goldstein of The MBS Group emphasize that sustained commitment and genuine cultural change are crucial to avoid stalling progress and to embed true inclusivity beyond boardroom representation. The BRC's D&I Charter, signed by nearly 90 retailers, aims to drive this change, but economic and political pressures threaten continued progress. The report concludes that while gender parity is a milestone, the journey to fully inclusive workplaces is ongoing.