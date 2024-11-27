Djerf Avenue to open debut UK pop-up in London

Swedish fashion brand Djerf Avenue is set to open its first pop-up in London, the UK, after hosting successful pop-ups in New York City and Stockholm, Sweden, over the past year.

Located near Covent Garden and Shaftesbury Avenue, the debut London pop-up will open its doors to the public on Friday, November 29, coinciding with the brand’s fifth anniversary.

Opening just in time for the holiday seasonal push, the pop-up will feature Djerf Avenue’s Autumn/Winter collection and the latest from Djerf Avenue Beauty in a Christmas-inspired setting.

“I am beyond excited to bring Djerf Avenue to London,” said Matilda Djerf, co-founder of Djerf Avenue in a statement. “We have an amazing community in the UK and the pop-up will allow space for every single one of our angels and anyone curious about our brand to come together in one place. December marks our fifth birthday and we can’t think of a better way to mark the occasion than this.”

The pop-up is set to run for ten days and will feature a courtyard cafe, run by Swedish bakery Fabrique, serving Swedish baked goods and drinks throughout the day. In addition, the London pop-up will also style consumers' hair for free with Dyson Beauty, using Djerf Avenue Beauty products and offer manicures by Essie on the weekends.

Founded by entrepreneur and content creator Matilda Djerf and Rasmus Johansson in Sweden in 2019, Djerf Avenue is known for its versatile and timeless ready-to-wear collection, as well as its haircare and styling products, Djerf Avenue Beauty. Based out of Stockholm, Sweden, Djerf Avenue has additional team members based in New York and a global customer base.

The debut Djerf Avenue London pop-up is located at 25 Shelton St, WC2H 9HW and will be open until Sunday, December 8.