DKNY launches exclusive ‘Heart of New York’ virtual products on Roblox

DKNY has launched an exclusive collection of virtual products on Roblox, as the brand appeals to a broader global audience of gamers and fashion lovers. An immersive platform with more than 70 million daily active users, DKNY's entry to Roblox is part of a wider launch driven by in-game retailer Dubit.

Partnering with Dubit, who previously worked alongside globally renowned fashion brands to launch high-definition virtual collections on user-generated content platforms such as Roblox, the partnership offers users a new opportunity to experience DKNY in a new way.

The virtual assortment includes 20 unique pieces, such as virtual jackets, handbags, and hats from DKNY’s recently launched ‘Heart of New York’ collection. Available for purchase with select Dubit retail locations across the Roblox platform, more than 10,000 units of these specialty DKNY pieces will be exclusively reserved for players across multiple Roblox games.

“We’re honored to take DKNY into Roblox, creating an exclusive range for their Heart of New York launch,” commented Andrew Douthwaite, CCO at Dubit, in a statement. “This initiative underscores the potential of virtual merchandise as a genuine and engaging way for brands to resonate with the digitally native audience.”

Following in the footsteps of other fashion brands like Gucci, Mango, and Adidas, DKNY's entry to Roblox comes as Gen Z consumers continue to spend more time in immersive social spaces and prioritize self-expression through digital style.