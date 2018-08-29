Doddle Click and Collect rolls out across all Debenhams stores

Debenhams has announced that following a successful trial, the Doddle Click and Collect service, which was offered to 50 stores, will now be rolled out across the entire department store estate of 165 UK stores, with the majority due to be live by spring 2019.

The expansion of the click and collect service means that online shoppers from more than 50 Doddle partners including Asos, Amazon, and Missguided, will be able to collect and return their parcels from any Debenhams store.

The partnership supports the department store’s strategic goal of offering customers an “improved in-store experience through a redesigned service model,” the retailer stated in a press release.

During the trial period over 150,000 Doddle customers chose a Debenhams store to make their collection or returns, and almost a third of them (30 percent) went on to make a purchase in-store with an average basket value of 25 pounds.

In addition, the research found that 40 percent of those customers who made a purchase had never before shopped in Debenhams, which Doddle and Debenhams states is a demonstration of the “power of the partnership to drive footfall”.

Doddle chief executive, Tim Robinson said: “This partnership is the ultimate win-win. It enables us to offer the convenience led UK omni-channel shopper an ever-greater number of high profile, convenient and trusted locations to collect and return parcels at and enables Debenhams to attract a high spending new demographic into its stores.

“The conversion of that footfall into such meaningful sales during the trial period demonstrates the crucial role Click and Collect services like ours can play during this critical time for the UK high street.”

Debenhams managing director, retail, food, digital and events, Ross Clemmow, added: “Partnering with Doddle was the natural choice. Their leading tech allows us to offer a seamless Click and Collect service whilst their focus on customer service aligned perfectly with ours.

“The fact that the partnership has driven six figure parcel volumes within the first few months of trial provides testimony to the fact that together we’re providing a service UK consumers really value.”

Images: courtesy of Debenhams/Doddle