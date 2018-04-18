Doddle launches Facebook chatbot for returns

Dobble, the click-and-collect specialists, have launched a new Facebook chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI), to make returning online shopping easier for customers.

The Facebook Chatbot uses AI to ask customers via Facebook Messenger for one or more pieces of data related to their return, such as which retailer they are returning to, their order number, email address or preferred Doddle drop off location in a 30-second interaction.

This information is fed directly to the retailer in real time to provide them advanced notice of products coming back into the supply chain, as well as reducing the time a customer needs to spend in-store handing over the parcel to seconds.

This return process creates a QR code that is scanned when the customer visits a Doddle drop-off location. Once the QR code has been scanned in-store the customer is sent the full tracking information through Facebook Messenger to monitor the progress of the parcel’s journey.

For retailers, the solution requires no integration with their existing IT systems but provides them with access to a live feed of their inbound returns via API.

Doddle chief technology officer, Gary O’Connor, said: “Engaging customers on a platform they are already using as part of their everyday interactions removes some of the hurdles to completing a return quickly. Through AI we can reduce some of the manual work teams in store have to complete and instead allow them to focus on delivering a great customer experience.

“This is just one of the new services we’ve designed to put the customer in control and improve the experience around returns which we know has a big impact on a customer’s loyalty to a retailer.”

Facebook returns is currently available to customers returning online purchases to Asos, Coast, Marks and Spencer, Mennace, Missguided, Oasis, PrettyLittleThing, River Island, TM Lewin, The Outnet, Warehouse, Wiggle, Mr Porter, New Look and Shoeaholics via Doddle.