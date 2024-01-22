Dolce&Gabbana opens beauty corners in Paris and Rome

Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana has opened two new beauty corners in its Paris and Rome boutiques to highlight its growing beauty category.

In Paris, the beauty corner is located on the ground floor of its Rue du Faubourg St. Honoré boutique, while in Rome, it is within its Piazza di Spagna store.

Dolce&Gabbana Beauty Corner in Rome Credits: Dolce&Gabbana

Both corners highlight the Italian brand’s fragrance and make-up collections, alongside an intimate make-up room where clients can try on products “in a relaxing and private area” for bespoke make-up sessions.

Dolce&Gabbana Beauty offers a range of fragrances for him and her, alongside make-up collections for the face, lips and eyes. Bestsellers include its illuminating face powder, extreme volume mascara, and liquid lipstick.