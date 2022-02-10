Doors. opens month-long NYFW pop-up

Doors., the innovative fashion, art, and beauty online and experiential brick-and-mortar retail platform, which launched during the pandemic in 2021, has opened its third experiential pop-up ‘Metaverse, Schmetaverse’ in SoHo, New York.

The month-long NYFW pop-up at 27 Greene Street features 50 fashion and accessories designers, 10 up-and-coming artists, and 10 beauty brands by Beautyque NYC, the first 3D multi-brand retail virtual storefront in the beauty industry.

Doors. launched its membership-based e-commerce, PR showroom and experiential pop-up platform to offer opportunities for independent fashion designers, cult brands and emerging artists to showcase and sell their work in the US.

Image: Doors.

The NYFW pop-up showcases both digital and AI artists as well as creatives working with traditional techniques, fashion designers that utilise 3D print and designers supporting local craftsmen and employing centuries-old traditions such as crocheting, embroidery and handknitting in their collections. This includes New York Fashion Week designers such as Private Policy, emerging designers Emma Altman, PH5, and Dawang, as well as international brands like Y/ Project, Juun J, Litkovskaya, WOS (Walk of Shame) and rising talent from more than 20 countries, including Hong Kong vegan leather brand Noiranca, and Columbian conceptual knitwear brand Papel.

Alise Trautmane-Uzuner, founder of the Doors., said in a statement: “Digital fashion and art offer ample possibilities for creative talent and community building. The metaverse is a compelling extension for physical fashion and art, and a unique way to engage with the younger consumer. It is here to stay, but so is physical retail. One does not exclude the other. Brick-and-mortar activations have immense value for emerging designers and up-and-coming artists to introduce their work to new audiences, build trust and amplify their story.”

Image: Doors.

The pop-up will also host an event calendar, including opportunities to meet the designers, collection presentations, and panel discussions within the framework of the monthly Doors. academy series. There will also be beauty brand and styling events with social media influencers, and Doors. partner Beautyque NYC will offer visitors the use of Oculus to experience the beauty brands in a virtual space.

Image: Doors.

The design of the Doors. pop-up was developed by NY-based architectural design company Make Make to avoid environmental waste and features more than 300 yards of semi-sheer fabrics, traditionally used for raincoats to create an “alternate world” sensation for visitors.

After the pop-up, Doors. will donate the material to Fashion Squads School, founded by young fashion designer and former Project Runway participant, Layana Aguilar, to teach children the craft of sewing in New York.

Image: Doors.