Dover Street Market to open in Paris

Coronavirus isn’t stopping Rei Kawakubo’s plans for retail expansion. Dover Street Market, which has become a cornerstone of retail in cities including New York, London, and Tokyo, will be opening a new store in Paris. It would be the company’s second multi-brand retail store.

Speculation that Dover Street Market could open in Paris has been on the horizon for quite some time. The new store is slated to open in 2021. Dover Street Market opened a Paris store dedicated to beauty products last year, while this new offering will be dedicated to carrying emerging designers. This new store will be called Dover Street Trading Market.

Kawakubo and her husband, Dover Street Market CEO Adrian Joffe, are expected to stock the store with Kawakubo’s Comme Des Garçons products, in addition to other lines produce by the duo and designers that have been founded and nurtured by Joffe. Dover Street Market has been hard at work this year, despite the slow period for retail during the initial height of the coronavirus pandemic. The company recently came together with Sky High Farm to launch a year-long partnership to fight inequities in the food system.

