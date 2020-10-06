DPD launches green delivery service across the UK

The parcel delivery firm, DPD, has announced its plan to deliver to 25 towns and cities across the UK with zero and low-emission delivery means by 2025.

The green delivery service will roll out across Birmingham, Bradford, Brighton and Hove, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Coventry, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Oxford, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Kingston-upon-Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Reading, Sheffield, Southampton and Stoke-on-Trent.

Dwain McDonald, DPD’s CEO, said in a statement: “We already have over 700 electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK and they are in every depot. This is the next stage of our plan, to deliver totally green in 25 of the largest towns and cities in the country, drastically reducing our emissions in the places with the highest populations.”

The move is part of a Europe-wide drive by the DPD Group involving 225 urban areas in 20 countries and is based on a delivery model trialled in many cities, including London.

The service commits to 260 million parcels or 17 percent of the Group’s volume being delivered by zero or low-emission vehicles by the end of 2025, with its CO2 emissions decreasing by 89 percent and its pollutants by 80 percent compared to 2020 in the targeted towns and cities.

This will be made possible across the 225 green cities, by an investment of 200 million euro by the end of 2025 which will deploy 7,000 new alternative vehicles, 3,600 charging points and 80 new urban depots across Europe.

“We know from what we have done in central London that this model works, and we know that shippers and shoppers both love seeing parcels delivered green. So, we have made significant progress already. It is great now to be able to share our longer-term vision and we look forward to turning these 25 towns and cities green,” McDonald concluded.

The DPD Group’s environmental commitment is being promoted in 21 European countries with the digital campaign,‘We all share the #SameAddress.’