Dr. Martens to expand European operations

Footwear brand Dr. Martens is to take over operations from long-term distributor partner Bondi Marketing to run all direct operations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as it looks to continue its expansion.

Dan Le Vesconte, president of EMEA at Airwair International, said in a press statement: “This is a significant and exciting moment for Dr. Martens. We have seen strong growth across Europe in recent years and have generated great momentum across the region. By operating directly in Germany we can get even closer to our consumers and drive better awareness of this iconic brand, to achieve sustained growth in the region.

“Today’s announcement is testament to the significant potential we see in these key markets, particularly in Germany, and represents another stage in our successful growth strategy.”

In a statement, Dr. Martens said that Bondi Marketing would begin to “slowly phase” out its management of the brand’s operations by fulfilling work for spring/summer 2019 orders, and then after would remain a “key partner” for the company in the region, especially in expanding its wholesale network.

Dr. Martens to run all direct operations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

The move is part of Dr. Martens’ strategy to strengthen its position in Europe, as well as its direct to consumer channels to build brand awareness and to get closer to its customers.

The footwear brand stated that by taking ownership of its extensive wholesale channel and opening its retail business in the region, the company will consolidate its presence in Germany, which it calls “one of the most exciting footwear and apparel markets in the world”.

The retailer will launch its first store in Germany in the city of Cologne on June 22, and has announced plans to open additional stores in key locations across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In addition, the footwear brand will open subsidiary offices in Dusseldorf later in year, where it will be hiring new marketing and sales positions in the country.

Dr. Martens has recorded significant growth across its markets in recent years, in the year to March 31, 2017, the company saw its revenue grow by 25 percent to 290.6 million pounds, with its revenue in its EMEA region also growing by 25 percent to 118.2 million pounds. Its strategy of building its direct to consumer business is also showing strong results, as direct to consumer revenue last year in EMEA was up 34 percent.

Images: courtesy of Dr. Martens