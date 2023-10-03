Dr. Martens to open 100th EMEA store

British heritage footwear and accessories brand Dr. Martens is to open its 100th EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa region) store on London’s Oxford Street on November 10.

Located at 184 – 190 Oxford Street, the new 4,967 square foot store will be the brand’s second-largest trading space on one floor in EMEA, second only to the Camden store in London.

Mike Stopforth, EMEA president at Dr. Martens plc, said in a statement: “Oxford Street has long been a key shopping location for London. It feels fitting that our 100th store location should reflect our iconic brand so well.

“We have travelled a long way since launching the 1460, 63 years ago, but our brand is authentic to its origins and while we have stores across Europe, it is symbolic that the 100th is in London alongside our flagship on Carnaby Street. We’re hugely excited to open the doors and welcome customers from the UK and all over the world.”

The 100th store is part of Dr. Martens’ ongoing strategy to continue to inspire and engage customers in-store with its range of products, and the Oxford Street location was chosen to help “grow brand awareness, familiarity and visibility,” due to its heavy footfall.