Dr. Martens unveils new beacon store concept in pivot to consumer-first strategy

Dr. Martens has opened its first beacon store as part of a consumer-first pivot under its new chief executive officer, Ije Nwokorie. Through the refreshed store format, the footwear brand is hoping to build on efforts to elevate its label by further differentiating its retail footprint.

Located on Brewer Street in London’s Soho, the 3,400 square foot space is designed to be an “immersive, inclusive environment” intended to serve not only as a retail location, but also as a community hub, with an evolving programme of live events, talks and workshops due to take place.

Craftsmanship is a key focus for the site, evidenced in everything from the use of salvaged wood from British schools and museums to a collection of artefacts from the brand’s archive curated into a display intertwined with the store’s staircase.

Dr. Martens Brewer Street store, London. Credits: Dr. Martens.

Alongside a full range of Dr. Martens products, the store also houses the Doctor’s Orders Cafe, a revival of the brand’s former Covent Garden cafe concept offering food made in collaboration with the likes of London’s Dusty Knuckle Bakery and the Luminary Bakery.

Other features include the Repair & Customisation Bar, where visitors can personalise or rework their Dr. Martens items; a repair partnership with The Boot Repair Company; and customisation workshops with Secondbest Studios.

Speaking on the news site, Carla Murphy, who was appointed chief brand officer in July 2025, said: “Brewer St. is where our heritage and future meet and is an important moment in the execution of our new strategy.

“Inside Brewer St, wearers can explore a world of Doc’s and Alternative Craft with our customisation bar and Made in England collections, but what excites me most is the potential for new connections with our wearers and partners. It feels like a natural evolution of the way Doc’s have brought people together for generations, a place to immerse, connect and reconnect.”