Dray to manufacture and distribute Lotto brand in Brazil

WHP has announced a new long-term licence for Lotto with Dray Indústria e Comércio, a sports footwear and clothing company.

As part of the agreement, Dray will have the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, promote, and distribute the Lotto brand in Brazil.

Lotto is distributed in over 100 countries and is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players, and more than 200 professional tennis players.

Commenting on the partnership with WHP for Lotto, Rudemar Dobronz, director of Dray Indústria e Comércio, said in a statement: "By merging Lotto's historic legacy with Dray's extensive experience in the Brazilian footwear and sportswear market, we are poised to create a powerful partnership that will resonate deeply with consumers."

The company said that aiming for a public launch in the second half of 2024, the Lotto product portfolio offered in Brazil will feature footwear, apparel, accessories, and sports equipment categories.

"Partnering with Dray to bring Lotto products back in a meaningful way to Brazil, a country passionate about soccer, is an exciting opportunity. We are thrilled to connect with Brazilian consumers and offer them high-quality athletic gear that embodies the spirit of the game," added Margaret Kivett, SVP of WHP Global's athletic vertical,