Dress The Population teams up with CaaStle for rental service

Dress The Population has become the latest brand to launch a rental service.

The US label has teamed up with B2B rental technology platform CaaStle for the new service, aptly named ‘Borrow’, which allows shoppers to rent items online from Dress The Population’s evening and bridal collections over a 10-day rental period.

At the end of the prepaid rental period, customers can either return their items, which will then be shipped and dry cleaned in an “eco-friendly” way, or extend their rental period for a daily fee.

The service also offers an option to purchase rented clothes at a discount at any time.

Adam Schoenbaum, CEO of Dress The Population, said the new service will “extend access to our aspirational customers and allow more flexibility to our loyal returning customers”.

Dress The Population joins a growing list of brands to have introduced rental services as consumer demand for more sustainable fashion models continues to grow.

CaaStle has previously announced partnerships with the likes of Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, L.K. Bennett, Banana Republic, and Express.