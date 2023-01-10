Dsquared2 and Hackett to open flagships on New Bond Street

Dsquared2 and Hackett are set to open new flagships on New Bond Street as part of the real estate firm GPE’s Hanover development plan.

As its sole standalone store, Dsquared2 will be launching a new London flagship, in a 4,700 square foot space covering the ground, basement and first floor areas.

The location, set to open later in Q1, will stock the premium brand’s latest collections for men, women and children, expanding its retail presence beyond its partnerships with the likes of Flannels and Harrods.

Meanwhile Hackett will be opening its first Savile Row concept store in a 2,350 square foot space.

The space, entitled ‘14 Savile Row’, will provide bespoke tailoring and casual menswear with luxury material’s.

Currently, the brand only sells its collection via their Regent Street and Sloane Square stores, making this opening the first of its kind for Hackett.

In a release, Sarah Goldman, senior portfolio manager at GPE, commented: “Hanover is a world-class development, and our leasing success demonstrates that it is the perfect location for world-class brands.

“These two latest signings reflect the premium retail offering we have worked hard to curate for this location on New Bond Street and each will bring something unique to this renowned area of the capital.”