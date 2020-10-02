Dsquared2 opens first Czech flagship store

Dsquared2 has opened its first boutique in Prague in Pařížská Street, known for being one of the most famous shopping streets in Czech Republic. The new boutique, with its innovative décor, reflects a contemporary concept. It is spread out over one floor and 147 square meters.

The areas of the space are defined in terms of colors and fabrics, each room is unique and completely cut out in different moods where marbles, carpets, cements and raw materials coexist with the same feeling of "intimacy." The space is cozy and divided in different areas: one room has walls and ceilings in light grey while the furnishings are bluish green; the denim area is made up of denim cabinet furniture and new steel hangers with platform underneath and display cubes in lacquered or metallic grey.

In addition to the colors and wall surfaces, a puzzle of varying levels identifies each space; lombarda and luserna marbles floors with colored joints blend with cement and two-tone carpeting creating alternations between soft and coarse areas of the boutique. All the furniture and fixtures of the boutique have been custom-made, from seats to lamps, each individually designed; from marble tables to furniture that recall an aesthetic of the past but reinterpreted through proportions and materials in a contemporary way.

The shop carries both Dsquared2's men's and women's collections, including a womenswear capsule line of cocktail and evening gowns, menswear including the Classic collection - a line of Italian tailored suits and tuxedos, and accessories, underwear and dog’s clothing.

Dsquared2 Boutique Prague belongs to the portfolio of Luxury Brand Management (LBM), a company that has been the leader in the luxury goods segment on Czech market since 2010, and regularly brings collections of the world’s most famous brands to the Czech Republic. Currently LBM operates 8 boutiques in Prague and represents more than 20 luxury fashion brands.

photo: via Karla Otto