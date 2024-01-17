Dubai Future Foundation launches luxury retail accelerator

The Dubai Future Foundation has teamed up with Swiss luxury conglomerate Richemont to invite tech start-ups, scale-ups and SMEs from around the world to participate in its new Future of Luxury Retail accelerator programme.

In a statement, the Dubai Future Foundation said it is looking for innovators and entrepreneurs across two challenges to propose ideas to enhance the retail experience within luxury boutiques.

The first challenge is looking for applicants to showcase how technology and innovation can improve waiting times in boutiques while enhancing client experience and engagement, while the second is looking for innovative solutions to engage better with younger clientele.

The deadline for submissions is January 28 via the Dubai Future Foundation website. All entries will be evaluated by a special committee, based on quality, practicality, economic feasibility, and potential impact.

Finalists will then be invited to take part in the five-week programme in Dubai, where all air travel, visas and accommodation for two people per company will be provided. The finalists will also have access to state-of-the-art creative facilities and benefit from advice from senior personnel at Richemont to develop their ideas.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, deputy chief executive of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “In this collaboration with Richemont, we want to encourage pioneering and futuristic ideas to help shape the future of luxury retail but ultimately inform and enhance other businesses and other sectors of society.”

Pierre Fayard, chief executive of Richemont MEIA, added: “In this partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation we want to unleash the power of creativity, support innovators and discover how we can run our business in a way that is more attractive to customers and young people.”