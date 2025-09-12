Dubarry of Ireland to open debut Scottish store in Edinburgh

Premium Irish heritage brand Dubarry of Ireland will open its first Scottish store at the end of the month in Edinburgh.

The store will be situated within the elegant Assembly Rooms building in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, at 54 George Street. It will feature authentic Dubarry interiors, including wooden panelling, antique furniture, and vintage rugs, and house Dubarry of Ireland’s country boots, deck shoes and clothing collection, alongside an extensive range of accessories, such as leather goods, belts, socks, headwear and scarves.

In a statement, Dubarry said that Scotland represents “a strategic and natural progression to a region where there is an increasing demand with a growing customer base,” with Edinburgh a place where the brand has previously had a presence as a regular exhibitor at the Royal Highland Show every year.

The Edinburgh store will add to its established retail outlets in London, Cheltenham, and Dublin.

Founded in 1937 in Ballinasloe, County Galway, Dubarry is known for high-quality boots, clothing, and accessories tailored to both country and sailing environments. The brand broke new ground in the early 1990s when it became the first globally licensed Gore‑Tex leather sailing boot brand, introducing its signature Shamrock Sailing Boot.

The brand is headquartered in Ireland with subsidiary operations in Oxford in the UK, Utrecht in mainland Europe, and Pennsylvania in the US, supporting its wholesale and online business.