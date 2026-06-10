Dubarry of Ireland to open new UK flagship in London

Premium Irish heritage brand Dubarry of Ireland, known for its luxury outdoor footwear and clothing, is expanding its presence in the UK with a new flagship store in London.

The brand, which draws inspiration from Ireland's west coast and sailing culture, has signed a six-year lease with The Crown Estate, securing a 1,362-square-foot store on Conduit Street, just off Regent Street.

The move represents an expansion from Dubarry’s existing Sloane Square location in London to give the brand “a stronger presence in central London and a prominent position close to Regent Street”.

Michael Walsh, marketing director at Dubarry of Ireland, said in a statement: “This location gives us the opportunity to showcase the full breadth of our collection in a setting that reflects both our heritage and our commitment to quality craftsmanship.

“As a brand with deep roots in Ireland, we are delighted to bring the Dubarry experience to one of London’s most prestigious retail destinations and look forward to welcoming both loyal customers and new audiences through our doors.”

Founded in Galway in 1937, Dubarry combines traditional craftsmanship with technical performance across footwear, clothing and accessories, creating products designed for outdoor lifestyles and long-term wear.

The brand launched its first physical retail space in Dublin in 2012, followed by its first UK store in London in 2013 and Cheltenham in 2016. The latest store marks the next stage in its UK growth, following a recent opening in Edinburgh.

Laura Thursfield, retail leasing director at The Crown Estate, added: “We are delighted to welcome Dubarry of Ireland to its new UK flagship store on Conduit Street. With its reputation for craftsmanship, quality and timeless design, the brand is ideally suited to the premium retail mix around Regent Street.

“This signing reflects our continued focus on curating a balanced retail offer across the West End, bringing together established names, newer brands and evolving concepts that add variety, quality and character. This blend helps ensure the area continues to appeal to a broad range of visitors while maintaining its position as a world-class destination for shopping, leisure and hospitality.”