Dubié launches e-commerce site

Cult Argentinian footwear brand Dubié has launched its e-commerce site earlier this month. The footwear brand was founded in 2012 by Agustina Dubié whose goal was to infuse sophistication and elegance into elements of athletic footwear and streetwear. A Central Saint Martins and Nicholas Kirkwood alum, Dubié thinks of her footwear designs as a second skin.

Dubié describes each collection as a synthesis of the chaotic street culture in hometown Buenos Aires, offering a contemporary take on shoe craftsmanship by championing quality and tradition while remaining innovative and challenging the conventional. A minimalist designer by trade, Dubié aims to create shoes that only incorporate elements that are active, functional, and essential.

Hand made in Argentina, all Dubié shoes are crafted and sourced locally with materials that are responsibly tanned and have a 96 percent traceability, while also avoiding the use of plastic or petrol produced resources. Dubié takes a seasonless approach to her collections. Key styles in the collection include mid-height wedge and flip flops, heeled clogs, ballet flats, flat boots, all ergonomically designed to mold to the curvatures of each customers’ feet.