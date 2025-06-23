Duer launches in Europe as it outlines ambitious North American expansion plans

Vancouver-based performance apparel brand Due has announced its launch in Europe as it outlines an ambitious retail expansion plan for North America.

The retail expansion comes a decade after the brand was founded. Supported by a global network of 800 retail partners, a robust direct-to-consumer platform, and an expanding portfolio of branded stores, Duer has maintained profitability amid wider economic challenges and is now ready to accelerate into its next stage of strategic growth.

“Ten years ago, I set out to create clothing for people who wanted the comfort and performance and versatility of athleisure, but in an entirely different form,” said Gary Lenett, Founder of Duer, in a statement. “Not gym wear and not traditional jeanswear, but something in between, made using natural fabrics like denim that balance both style and function.”

“The response from customers confirmed what I believed from the start: people don’t want to wear gym clothes beyond the gym if they have a stylish alternative built to move through every part of their lives.”

To support the launch of Duer Europe, Duer entered into a strategic partnership with Hectic Europe, which sees the performance apparel brand leveraging the distributor’s network in Europe, warehousing capabilities, and local expertise as it scales across the continent.

Expanding its presence across 12 established markets, including the UK, Germany, France, and the Nordics, the partnership sees Duer strengthen its European reach with the launch of dedicated ecommerce sites, shopduer.eu and shopduer.co.uk. The new ecommerce platforms give local customers direct access to the brand’s most sought-after styles.

At the same time as Duer's European expansion, the brand is also growing its retail footprint across North America, with the opening of new branded stores in Victoria, Portland, and San Francisco.

“While we see great opportunities internationally with Hectic, we are equally focused on strengthening our brand here in North America,” said Lenett. “This next phase of growth is about showing up where our customers already are, starting with three new stores opening across the Pacific Northwest.”