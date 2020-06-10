Dune London announces store reopening plan

Following the British government’s recent announcement to ease Covid-19 lockdown measures and allow non-essential businesses to reopen, Dune London joins the list of retailers that will reopen its stores on June 15.

The footwear retailer’s renewed in-store service will include precautionary measures, such as social distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning, hand sanitizer stations, contactless payments, returns of unworn or unmarked goods and ensuring that the trying on process of shoes is hygienic.

All Dune London stores in England and Ireland, as well as its concessions in House of Fraser and Debenhams, will reopen next Monday with reduced opening times, while the Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland stores will remain closed for the time being, with the company monitoring the situation.