Dune London opens first new store post-lockdown at Centre:MK

Footwear and accessories brand Dune London has opened its first new store post-lockdown at Centre:MK in Milton Keynes.

Located at 31 Silbury Arcade next to Kurt Geiger and opposite The White Company, the 1,063-square-foot boutique features a mix of menswear and womenswear collections.

It also features a number of measures to ensure the safety of shoppers, including footfall monitoring, the use of disposable pop socks, contactless payments, regular cleaning of seating areas and hand sanitiser stations.

“Opening our latest store at Centre:MK is a key moment for Dune London. This is our first to be designed from scratch with social distancing measures as part of the experience and feedback from customers has been very positive, which is reflected in the strength of the store’s performance from the outset,” a spokesperson for Dune said in a statement. “We are in a great location, in a centre with significant regional appeal that is run by a professional, engaged team that understands our needs and those of our customers.”

Over 120 stores have reopened at Centre:MK since non-essential stores were allowed to reopen in England on 15 June.

Kevin Duffy, Centre:MK centre director, said: “We have had a strong start to re-opening and, as momentum grows, adding new brands will be key to creating additional reasons to visit. Dune London is therefore a great new member of Centre:MK’s line-up. Their commitment to delivering a great experience complements our own and the quality of their shoes and accessories makes that a fitting addition to Silbury Arcade.”